‘For you, Mum.’ Son leads an emotional walk

If the weekend of Mother’s Day is a time to show your mum that you care, then one West Norfolk boy went many a mile to do just that.

Will Cawston made headlines last month when he organised a sponsored walk inspired by what he called the “stupid cancer” that has affected his mum, Piea.

Will Cawston (10) with his mum Piea Cawston and some of the boys that took part in the charity walk at Grimston over the weekend.. (8158409)

And many of his football teammates from the King’s Lynn Town’s Under-11 elite squad, as well as school friends walked with him around Grimston on Saturday.

He hopes the effort will help the family to cope financially during Piea’s treatment, when she is not able to keep working.

Will Cawston's charity walk in Grimston.. (8158413)

Piea said: “It was absolutely incredible, emotional and amazing. My boy did good.”

More than £3,000 has already been raised through an online fundraising campaign for Piea, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in January, and her family.

Pam Jarvis with her collection bucket.. (8158415)

And the pledges also include some of the estimated £2,500 raised from the walk itself.

Having initially planned to walk from his home in Gaywood to Pott Row, the walk became a circuit around Grimston, starting and finishing at the Three Horseshoes pub, for safety reasons.

Will Cawston (10) with some of his friends on the charity walk in Grimston at the weekend.. (8158417)

Piea, who has been continuing to run her company, Pia Plum Events during the early stages of her treatment, said the pub was packed with supporters all day, while Rock Choir members also made a surprise appearance to offer support.

The fundraising total was further swelled by a donation from Lynn’s Round Table.

The charity walk started at The Three Horseshoes pub in Grimston.. (8158410)

Donations can still be made online via https://uk.gofundme.com/help-for-a-lovely-lady.