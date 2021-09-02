Nikki Scott’s husband, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan in 2009, leaving behind their two young children.

As the founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved Forces children and young people, she asks the questions lots of parents want the answers to.

Nikki seeks advice on how to explain to her children what’s happening in Afghanistan and why their dad died.

The charity have recorded a video to help members’ parents and sharing it in the hope it will help others too.

The video called "How to explain developments in Afghanistan to bereaved forces children" can be viewed on Scotty's TV on You Tube at https://youtu.be/Rrfe5z4FiVA

In it Nikki talks to Lorna Vyse, childhood bereavement practitioner at the charity about come of her concerns for her two children Brooke and Kai.

Nikki said: "Afghanistan is everywhere at the moment and it feels like personally I've gone back to when Lee was first killed. I'm trying to talk to my children about it, I used to shield then from it. The words Taliban and Afghanistan are all over the news and for Kai who was 5 when Lee was killed the word Taliban means the people who killed his Dad. The hardest thing is that I have that gut wrenching feeling in my stomach and I know my children are feeling it too."

Lorna Vyse said:" The best advice is to talk about it, age appropriately, to help them put the pieces together. Explaining it allows the child to understand and a good source is BBC.co.uk/newsround for clear information.

"Scotty's Little Soldiers have written a letter that parents can take to the school to help teachers understand that if subjects like Afghanistan are going to be raised that bereaved members of the charity get a little bit of extra understanding and TLC and that it is handed sensitively.

Parents can download this letter from the Scoty's website and the best advice I can give is to reach out to Scotty's Little Soldiers and talk, we are ready and willing to listen."

A second video is available for children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in Afghanistan, and Scotty's Little Soldiers are aware it is a very upsetting and troubling time.

https://youtu.be/OW7XR5jgJSs