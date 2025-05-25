A forklift driver was caught out when driving slowly along a busy town road after drinking beer.

Ihor Dmytenko, 45, of Cresswell Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving.

At 1am on Sunday, May 4, police noticed his car parked along the road before it drove off “very slowly”.

Ihor Dmytenko was at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Police stopped the vehicle, and it was discovered that Dmytenko had three passengers in the Citroen.

Dmytenko admitted drinking beer before getting behind the wheel.

He was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for further tests, which revealed he had 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that there was “no bad driving” before Dmytenko was pulled over.

“He was been working in the UK for two years. He is an educated man who has worked in management jobs in the past,” Mr Sorrell said.

Dmytenko was disqualified from driving for 14 months and fined £425.

He will also pay a £170 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.