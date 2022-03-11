Home   News   Article

'Forlorn' North Lynn church gets permission for extension

By Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 13:47, 11 March 2022

Permission to build a modern extension at a ‘forlorn’-looking church in Lynn has been granted by West Norfolk Council.

The extension at North Lynn Methodist Church on St Edmundsbury Road will house a new lobby, cafe-style seating and soft play area.

Designs by Archangel Architects show the building’s floorspace growing by some 44pc, while a new car park will have space for 12 vehicles.

Methodist Church North Lynn, opens after redecoration by NCS.. (55404602)
The other alterations will see a platform within the chapel demolished, a stage removed, a new kitchen and storage spaces put in, and sky-lights added in the existing lobby.

In a statement, Archangel said: “The existing church building looks defensive and forlorn; a building that could and should be buzzing with activity and projecting a warm welcome instead does a great job of pushing people away.

“The church, for these reasons, decided to explore the option of procuring a new more welcoming entrance hall.”

At a February meeting, the council provisionally agreed to contribute £50,000 to the project, using money from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), because the church was deemed an important community facility.

