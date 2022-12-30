A former Air Cadets squadron leader has died, aged 86.

Colin Brock was the former 42F Squadron Commander during the 1970s and passed away on Monday, December 12.

He was known for following the squadron's activities after his service and was described as honest and supportive.

Colin was born in 1936, two years prior to the formation of the ATC’s forerunner the Air Defence Cadet Corps.

Growing up during World War Two, he eventually, in the 1950s, found himself a pupil at Lynn’s King Edward VII Grammar School where he enrolled into its Combined Cadet Force before moving to the town’s 42F Air Cadet Squadron.

He completed two years of national service and then entered the RAF.

Keen to give something back, Colin returned to his old Air Cadet Squadron as a civilian instructor before applying for a commission and working his way up through the ranks.

He assumed command of 42F in the late 1960s following the tragic death of the unit's then-Commanding Officer Flight Lieutenant Gunton in a plane crash in Germany.

Flight Lieutenant Colin Brock commanded the Lynn's Squadron into the 1970s and has been described by ex-cadets and supporting staff members of the time as, honest, supportive, dedicated and committed to all he undertook.

An Honour Guard of 42F Squadron’s Air Cadets together with the Standards of both 42F and the Royal Air Forces Association were present at his funeral, which took place on Wednesday.