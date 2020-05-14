Former army man ensures the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is clean and safe
Published: 13:02, 14 May 2020
| Updated: 13:03, 14 May 2020
Having spent more than 30 years in the army, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's waste manager is now ensuring the site remains hygienic at a challenging time.
Due to the coronavirus, the QEH has stated there is a greater amount of clinical waste being produced.
And it is Chaz Schofield who is tasked with managing the Trust's waste team so that they keep on top of such procedures.
