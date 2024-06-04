Jill Bennett, who reported on West Norfolk for the BBC for more than 25 years, has been nominated to become a Honorary Freeman of the Borough of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.

At a meeting of the borough’s cabinet on Monday evening, it was unanimously agreed that Jill’s service to the area was outstanding and should be recognised.

She is only the third person in the past 10 years to have the honour bestowed on them.

BBC reporter Jill Bennett, pictured in King's Lynn.

The award is made in recognition of her service to the borough, which the council said includes:

• Her commitment to representing the voices and stories of people in West Norfolk through her reporting for local radio over more than 25 years

• Her interest in local history and her writing, including her acclaimed book: A Norfolk Rhapsody

• Her music, which has included organising musical events and playing the fiddle for The King’s Morris

The award is due to be confirmed at a borough council meeting on June 17 and conferred at a special meeting of the borough council on June 27.

Jill Bennett, who is set to be honoured by West Norfolk Council.

At this meeting the council will also be appointing five new Aldermen and accepting a specially-commissioned piece of artwork, inspired by the work of young people who took part in a Tudor writing workshop, to celebrate 500 years since the award of an important charter to King’s Lynn in 1524.

Mayor of the borough, Cllr Paul Bland, said: “I am looking forward to presenting Jill with this well-deserved honour on June 27, on what should be a very special occasion. We will be delighted to recognise her dedication to the borough.”