The owners of a cat café-turned-bar and bistro have described the success of its re-opening weekend.

Kelly and Jack Whitmore, who first opened Purrr Café in Lynn at the end of 2023, have shifted its focus away from felines and onto its food and drink.

But they have not forgotten its past, and have suitably called their new venture Monty’s after its main cat who was much-loved by customers.

Monty's has opened for business on Purfleet Street in Lynn

“He was the cat that people loved, so we had to name it after him,” Kelly said.

The couple decided that they “fancied a change” and decided to re-brand the Purfleet Street business.

By day, Monty’s is a café that serves locally-sourced coffee, cakes, paninis, burgers, milkshakes, and even matcha.

Kelly and Jack Whitmore run Monty's on Purfleet Street in Lynn

Vegan and gluten-free cakes and food are also available.

During the evening, the café bar lounge offers an array of alcoholic drinks, including its house cocktail ‘The Full Monty’.

WhataHoot gin and Hawkstone cider are also available

It officially opened over the weekend with live singers and DJs.

A relaxed setting at Monty's

“We had a really busy opening weekend. It was buzzing,” Kelly added.

“We’ve made a relaxed, spacious place, that is what we wanted.”

The cats who once greeted customers at Purrr Café are Kelly and Jack’s family pets, who now remain at home.

In April, the café owners hit back at the RSPCA’s call to phase out cat venues.

Comfortable seating on offer at Monty's in Lynn

Monty’s is open from 10am to 6pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, then 10am until late from Thursdays to Saturdays. Dogs are also welcome.