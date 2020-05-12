Home   News   Article

King's Lynn operating department practitioner talks about frontline experience with Covid patients

By Greg Plummer
-
Published: 10:53, 12 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:53, 12 May 2020

A former College of West Anglia student has shared her experiences on the frontline with the NHS.

Hayley Footer, a fully-qualified ODP, has been working in ITU department of the QEH since the COVID-19 crisis began.

She has been qualified as a registered ODP for five years and currently works within theatre recovery, caring for immediate postoperative patients emerging from anaesthetic, ranging from paediatrics to high dependency and trauma patients.

