King's Lynn operating department practitioner talks about frontline experience with Covid patients
Published: 15:47, 13 May 2020
| Updated: 15:47, 13 May 2020
A former College of West Anglia student has shared her experiences on the frontline with the NHS.
Hayley Footer, a fully-qualified ODP, has been working in ITU department of the QEH since the COVID-19 crisis began.
She has been qualified as a registered ODP for five years and currently works within theatre recovery, caring for immediate postoperative patients emerging from anaesthetic, ranging from paediatrics to high dependency and trauma patients.
