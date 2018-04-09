Former council leader nominated as West Norfolk’s next mayor

Former West Norfolk Council leader Nick Daubney has been nominated to serve as the borough’s mayor for the forthcoming municipal year.

The choice, which has been announced today, is likely to be confirmed at the authority’s annual meeting next month.

Mr Daubney, who stepped down as leader two years ago after nine years in the job, was first elected to the council in 1999.

Initially serving as deputy opposition leader, he became the council’s deputy leader when the Conservatives regained control in 2003 before succeeding John Dobson as leader four years later.

He has also served as chairman of the Festival Too organising committee and remains the English commissioner of the modern Hanseatic League, a position he has held since 2006.

Mr Daubney, who represents the South Wootton ward, has nominated the Purfleet Trust and night shelter as the mayor’s charities for the year ahead.

Meanwhile, Geoff Hipperson, who represents the Airfield ward, has been nominated as Mr Daubney’s deputy.

The current mayor and deputy mayor, Carol Bower and Jim Moriarty, will end their year in office at the traditional mayormaking ceremony on May 10.