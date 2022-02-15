A former council worker who spent half a century serving the people of West Norfolk has been honoured for her work.

Jackie Secker, was invited to the recording of a special video message thanking dozens of borough council personnel for a combined 860 years of service to the authority.

Jackie, who left her latest role in the council's Corporate Scanning unit in December, began working for the authority in October 1971 when it was known as the Freebridge Rural District Council.

Jackie Secker, left, with borough mayor Harry Humphrey, West Norfolk Council chief executive Lorraine Gore and council leader Stuart Dark. (54890678)

She said: “The organisation was based in King Street when I started.

“I printed, sent out bills and printed the wages. This was done using metal plates. If somebody left you would wipe their name off the plate and punch another one.

“You would then go down to the folding machine to put the bills through. I also covered the switchboard when the lady was on leave.

“I was transferred to the borough council office on Queen Street a year or two later, working in the rates office on the ground floor.

“I answered the phone and experienced a computer for the first time. When I first saw it I thought ‘what on earth is that’!”

Jackie is one of 42 council staff who will receive certificates in the coming weeks.

Mr Dark paid tribute to their “phenomenal record of public service”.

And Mr Humphrey said: “I so often hear of the appreciation of the valuable help and support that our council has given to them over the years.

“And you, our long-serving employees have provided the bedrock on which those valued services are delivered and developed.”

Chief executive Lorraine Gore added: “Working in a public service organisation can be challenging at any time.

“Your commitment and dedication in supporting your colleagues and our West Norfolk communities during our response to the pandemic has been, and continues to be, amazing.

“These awards reward long service, but people do not stay with the borough council unless they enjoy their work, care about West Norfolk and want to make a positive difference to our area.

“I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do.”