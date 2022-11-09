Fans of BBC TV's Top Gear are reminded that Andrew Flintoff's recent appearance in Lynn is due to be screened this weekend.

The BBC presenter and former England cricket legend visited The Adrian Flux Arena back in September, where he was filmed trying his hand in F1 stock car racing on the Saddlebow circuit.

Flintoff revealed his favourite moment of the new series was his late summer trip to Norfolk – and his unexpected visit will form part of the third episode on Sunday.

Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff receives instructions from multi-champion Frankie Wainman Jnr before his race with the Top Gear camera crew recording all. (59458263)

"For me, the biggest but also the most enjoyable challenge I had was the F1 stock car racing," he said in a sneak preview on the BBC website.

"I got a chance to race in a sport that I didn’t really know anything about or even knew existed. I didn’t know the dangers of it, the speed of it all, or how hard it was.

"I think I enjoyed it. There were elements that I enjoyed but at the same time I was fearful because you are aware of what can go wrong, like hitting walls and smashing into other cars.

Flintoff certainly didn’t disgrace himself in what was a very powerful car.

Freddie Flintoff shows great speed at Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena.Picture: Jim Harrod. (59458270)

He added: "I think that’s just the nature of the stuff I do on the show now, and I’ve learnt to just get on with it and get stuck in – there’s no time for anything else.

"Everyone there was so accommodating. Frankie and his lad who trained us were initially a bit nervous I think but then I showed them I wasn’t too bad so I think he enjoyed it as well.

"The racing itself is a total sensory overload and it’s a world which I don’t know; there are loads of different noises, different smells and everyone is dirty.

"It’s definitely a different form of motorsport to what I’ve experienced before, but what I took away from it was the amount of skill needed to do it and how good these fellas are, and how good it was of them to just let me go into their world and have a go."