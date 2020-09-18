Former headteacher in King's Lynn caught drink-driving at more than three times the limit
Published: 11:18, 18 September 2020
| Updated: 11:27, 18 September 2020
A former headteacher of a Lynn special school was caught drink-driving at more than three times the limit.
False allegations had been made about Susan Conlon prior to the offence, town magistrates were told on Thursday.
An off-duty police officer spotted Conlon driving a Mini Cooper near her home in Honey Hill, Wimbotsham, at just after 4pm on May 21.