Former headteacher in King's Lynn caught drink-driving at more than three times the limit

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 11:18, 18 September 2020
A former headteacher of a Lynn special school was caught drink-driving at more than three times the limit.

False allegations had been made about Susan Conlon prior to the offence, town magistrates were told on Thursday.

An off-duty police officer spotted Conlon driving a Mini Cooper near her home in Honey Hill, Wimbotsham, at just after 4pm on May 21.

