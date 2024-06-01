A recovering heroin addict claims he is set to receive a new American medication to help him stay off it for good.

This follows an incident last year in which he was caught purchasing drugs in town.

Two police officers were patrolling North Everard Street in Lynn on July 12 last year when they spotted Craig Morley.

Craig Morley appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Knowing him to have used heroin in the past, they watched as he entered a known dealer’s address and then exit.

They intercepted him shortly afterwards, and Morley, aged 56, admitted to having 2g of the Class A drugs in his possession, having just paid £20 for them.

Morley, of Pleasant Court in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin.

Mitigating, solicitor Ruth Johnson said: “He was struggling at the time, but the key here is that since his sentence in September last year, he has had no heroin misuse for six months.”

Ms Johnson said that from next week, Morley plans to be the recipient of a new injection from the USA which has a 95% success rate in curing people of heroin addiction.

“He said it should prevent heroin from working on him,” Ms Johnson said.

For his offence, magistrates handed Morley a 12-month conditional discharge.

He will also pay £50 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.