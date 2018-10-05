Former High Sheriff of Norfolk to give talk in King's Lynn on his 1,500 fundraising walk

A former High Sheriff of Norfolk will relive his experiences of a three-month pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela during a talk in Lynn later this month.

James Bagge, from Stradsett, undertook the 1,500 Walking4Norfolktrek from March to June and raised more than £60,000 for unpaid carers in Norfolk in the process.

James Bagge en route. Photo: James Bagge/Walking4Norfolk (2794126)

Mr Bagge is set to give his ‘Talk on the Walk’ at Lynn’s Town Hall on Thursday, October 25 at 6.30pm.

Starting from Lynn on March 28, the day Mr Bagge handed over his High Sheriff of Norfolk title to Charles Watt, he travelled through England, France and Spain on foot until reaching his destination on June 29.

James Bagge with his dog after returning home. Photo: James Bagge/Walking4Norfolk (2821571)

Prior to the challenge, Mr Bagge said: “Carers do a huge amount of work quietly, unknown, unseen and unsung.”

Tickets are £15 and are available from Visit Norfolk by calling 01553 763044 or from the Tourist Information Centre at the Custom House.

All proceeds will go to Walking4Norfolk’s fund for unpaid carers.

He will also give the ‘Talk on the Walk’ at the Great Hospital in Bishopsgate in Norwich on Tuesday, November 6 at 6.30pm.