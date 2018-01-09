Former King’s Lynn A-level students receive awards

Former students of Springwood High School Sixth Form celebrated their A-level success on Thursday, when prizes were given out to commemorate their achievements.

Director of the Sixth Form, George Pettit said: “It was excellent to see all the students come back together one more time.”

Mr Pettitt said the pupils collected their certificates from guest speaker Fiona Gray, who is a former Springwood Sixth Form student herself and now runs her own translation company in Cambridge.

Pictured above, staff and former students of Springwood High School Sixth Form. MLNF18AF01108