Former King’s Lynn man jailed for 16 years after second conviction on child sex offences

A former North Lynn man has been jailed for 16 years today after he was convicted of child sex offences for a second time.

Karl Raine, 44, was originally found guilty on charges of rape, sexual assault and making indecent images of children in 2016.

But he was ordered to face a retrial after those convictions were quashed on appeal over what police have described as a “procedural irregularity.”

However, a new jury found him guilty on all seven of the charges against him following a four-week hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

A leading children’s charity has described him today as a “despicable sexual predator.”

Raine, formerly of Culey Close, North Lynn, was initially arrested in 2014, after police conducted a search operation following a tip-off from the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre (CEOP), which is part of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

A further search was carried out in early 2016, when Raine threatened officers with an imitation firearm. He was subsequently convicted of causing fear or provocation of violence with an imitation firearm.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ngaire Alexander said: “Today’s sentencing marks the end of what has been a long and difficult investigation. The impact of this case on the victim and the victim’s family has been life-changing, and the courage that they have all shown throughout is commendable.

“Raine has shown himself to be a manipulative and calculating individual and I am pleased the jury has, for a second time, come to the unanimous decision that he is guilty of sexual crimes against children.

In a statement, the NSPCC said: “Raine is a despicable sexual predator who subjected a young girl to horrific abuse and showed no remorse as he consistently refused to admit his crimes.

“He will spend a long time behind bars thanks, in part, to his victim’s extraordinary courage in giving evidence against her abuser in court.”