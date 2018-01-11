Former King’s Lynn sixth form pupil receives prize from the Queen for study effort

As members of the Royal Family attended a church service at Sandringham at the weekend, one former Springwood student received a gift from the Queen.

Leah Bowman was awarded the Queen’s Prize – a signed collection of the works of Shakespeare from Her Majesty – at the royal estate on Sunday.

Royals attending church service at Sandringham Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge and Duke of Edinburgh

She was recognised for her efforts in her A-levels – art, photography and fashion – that she received from Springwood High School Sixth Form last summer.

Leah, who was accompanied by her parents and headteacher Andy Johnson, said: “It was very surreal, I am still taking it all in.”

She is on a gap year at the moment, and is working before doing some travelling.

On the subject of talking with the Queen, Leah said: “We talked about travelling as she had visited Borneo and had an album of photographs to show us.”

Royals attending church service at Sandringham

Director of sixth form George Pettitt said: “Leah worked extremely hard in her A-levels.

“She spent time on her studies and showed a genuine love for the topics she was studying at advanced level.

“Leah shows all prospective students the importance of choosing A-levels that you genuinely love and are passionate about.”

Leah will be going to Leeds University to study fine art in September.

Leah Bowman with her Complete Works of Shakespeare signed by The Queen left to right Helen Bowman, Leah Bowman and Paul Bowman

Mr Pettitt said: “Everyone at Springwood wishes her well and is very proud of her achievements.”