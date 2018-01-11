Former King’s Lynn sixth form pupil receives prize from the Queen for study effort

As members of the Royal Family attended a church service at Sandringham at the weekend, one former Springwood student received a gift from the Queen.
Leah Bowman was awarded the Queen’s Prize – a signed collection of the works of Shakespeare from Her Majesty – at the royal estate on Sunday.
She was recognised for her efforts in her A-levels – art, photography and fashion – that she received from Springwood High School Sixth Form last summer.
Leah, who was accompanied by her parents and headteacher Andy Johnson, said: “It was very surreal, I am still taking it all in.”
She is on a gap year at the moment, and is working before doing some travelling.
On the subject of talking with the Queen, Leah said: “We talked about travelling as she had visited Borneo and had an album of photographs to show us.”
Director of sixth form George Pettitt said: “Leah worked extremely hard in her A-levels.
“She spent time on her studies and showed a genuine love for the topics she was studying at advanced level.
“Leah shows all prospective students the importance of choosing A-levels that you genuinely love and are passionate about.”
Leah will be going to Leeds University to study fine art in September.
Mr Pettitt said: “Everyone at Springwood wishes her well and is very proud of her achievements.”