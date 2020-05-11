Former King's Lynn seed warehouse could be yours for £545k

A historic Lynn town centre building, which is currently home to a toy shop, is set to be sold at auction next week.

The site at 142 Norfolk Street, where The Entertainer is based, was previously the seed warehouse of well-known firm R&A Taylor for nearly 300 years.

The building, which is Grade II listed, is now set to go under the hammer in an online sale run by Acuitus next Thursday, May 21, with a guide price of £545,000.