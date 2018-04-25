Former Lynn News employee shares his life in print

A former Lynn News advertising clerk has written a book about his 50-year ride through the Norfolk and Suffolk newspaper industry.

Ink in My Blood is now available across the county and online, telling the tale of Neil Haverson’s half century in the ever-changing media world.

He said: “As I wrote about my years in print I realised I simply couldn’t imagine spending my working life in any other profession.

“The industry has an atmosphere all of its own. It’s hard to put a finger on it but it wraps itself around you.

“Trawling through my memory to compile this look back at my career has reawakened the experience of the ‘hold the front page’ era.”

He added: “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked in the industry when I did.

“I saw newspapers move from the centuries-old hot metal production to the state of the art electronic process today.

“The future does not look bright for the printed word, but for me, and I am sure many others, sitting in the armchair with my newspaper is simply the only way to digest the news.”

Neil Haverson began his career in the mid-1960s as an advertising clerk on the Lynn News and Advertiser.

He spent a total of six years on the paper. In the book he recalls his courting days in Lynn, where he developed a little trick with the clutch of his car to stall the motor and give him for time to say goodbye properly!

But he recalls ruefully that he was too shy to ever succeed too far with women.

He left Lynn to work in Norwich in 1970, and continued in advertising, but by the end of the 1980’s, his skills as a writer were recognised and he became a columnist and later and editor of a magazine.

He retired at the end of 2016.

Ink in my Blood is available in paperback and is currently stocked at Lynn’s Waterstone’s store, it is also available online via Amazon and in an e-book form.