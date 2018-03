Former Lynn News photographer Roy Williamson and his wife Jill have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

The couple were married at Snettisham on March 9, 1968 and held their reception at KitKat in Hunstanton.

At the time, Roy was working for the Lynn News, while Jill was a tailoress for Sketchleys.

They have two children and five grandchildren. MLNF18MF03053