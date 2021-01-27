A former King’s Lynn woman is putting her best foot forward to raise money for Brain Tumour Research in support of her mum who is living with terminal brain cancer.

Full-time mum Lisa Bennett, 36, is taking on the 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge to raise vital funds for the charity.

The mum of six has taken on the challenge after her mum Jacquie Amor, 58, was diagnosed with three inoperable secondary (metastatic) brain tumours in August of last year.

Lisa Bennett with her mum Jacquie Amor. (44147185)

Her mum, a former Fairstead and Hillington Square resident, experienced confusion and memory loss.

Lisa, who now lives in Leeds, West Yorkshire, said: “I first became worried about Mum at the end of July. She was living more than 100 miles away in Kings Lynn in Norfolk and I hadn’t heard from her for a few days, so I contacted her neighbour to check up on her.

“The neighbour said that Mum had had a fall. I got her a doctor’s appointment and the GP thought she had symptoms of concussion.

“I then got a call from my mum saying she needed help. She was really distressed; she didn’t know where she was or what she was doing. I called an ambulance and they took her to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn. When doctors did a CT scan the next day, they found a lesion on her brain.

“She had further tests and on 10 August we spoke to a consultant, who said that they had found multiple lesions and she was referred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“Further investigation at Addenbrooke’s revealed that the growths were high-grade secondary brain tumours.”

Jacquie’s tumours are inoperable, due to their location on the brain, and she has since been moved into a care home just a few minutes away from her daughter.

“I had to put up quite a fight to ensure that she could move into a residential home in Leeds, rather than in her home town in Norfolk,” said Lisa.

“Eventually, I managed to get her into a wonderful care home just 20 minutes away from us.

“Before her diagnosis, she was a really independent person. Mum didn’t work but she was very sociable, always seeing friends and going into town – she loved charity shops! Her life had changed immeasurably in such a short space of time.”

On her challenge, Lisa said: “It’s the first charity event I’ve done but the cause means so much to me and I am so motivated to do my bit.

“I love walking and getting out in the fresh air with my family anyway, we’ve been doing a lot of it during lockdown.

“I’ve also set up a page to raise awareness of brain tumours, promote the charity’s petition and to share fundraising updates.

“The page is called ‘J’s Campaign’ I know Mum said she wishes she could also do something to help others with this horrible disease, so I’m doing it for her.”

The page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/152227060029192/

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We were so sorry to learn about Jacquie’s diagnosis and all she has been through. We are thinking of her at this difficult time.”

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via Lisa’s own fundraising page, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/2733561806959722/