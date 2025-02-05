A former King’s Lynn medical centre could be transformed into a community hub to house a number of key services - including the town’s food bank.

The old St James Medical Practice on County Court Road could be used as a base offering important services to residents.

An application for a Lawful Development Certificate has been submitted to West Norfolk Council, and documents with it say the intended use of the building would be as a “local community and charity hub” offering services such as the relocation of a food bank, professional services offering advice to the local community, the potential relocation of the Citizens Advice Bureau and a day centre/drop-in for homeless and other similar charitable organisations.

The former St James Medical Practice in King's Lynn could be turned into a community and charity hub.

The application has been submitted by an agent on behalf of West Norfolk businessman David Flux - the current High Sheriff of Norfolk who was appointed last April.

A letter from agents Cruso and Wilkin explains clients are in the process of purchasing the property and are seeking clarity that the proposed use will not require further planning consent for a change of use.

The agents do acknowledge that as the building is in a conservation area, planning permission will be required for external alterations and signage.

Mr Flux is a senior partner at the Adrian Flux Insurance Group, which is based at East Winch Hall. His father founded the company, which now employs around 1,800 people, in the 1970s.

The High Sheriff acts as the King’s representative for law and order in the county and at the official ceremony Mr Flux said he hoped to use his year in office to focus on support for education, the young and care for those who are less fortunate in the county.

A spokesperson for the Lynn food bank, which is currently housed in the Sea Cadets’ TS Vancouver building near the South Quay, confirmed if successful, the “exciting” proposal could see it relocate into the former medical centre.

“This is an exciting possibility and would be an excellent location for the food bank and other organisations to provide support and help for the people of King's

Lynn and West Norfolk,” the spokesperson said.

Last month on January 22, the food bank opened an extra distribution centre at Gaywood.

The new St Faith’s Gaywood Centre is open on Wednesdays from 10am to noon for those collecting emergency food parcels and opened in collaboration with St Faith’s Church.

This satellite centre allows the food bank volunteers more privacy to sit and talk to those needing its services and a warm, welcome space for a hot drink and chat.

When the Gaywood distribution centre was launched, Helen Gilbert, the food bank’s strategic project manager, said how access is a problem at the main food

bank base - with steps proving difficult for those with buggies and mobility issues.

Early last year, St James Medical Practice relocated to new purpose-built premises on Edward Benefer Way in South Wootton, offering “state-of-the-art facilities” with additional space to allow for more integrated working between healthcare and third-sector providers.

Since then, the old building has stood vacant - although approval was granted for the premises to be turned into 11 flats last September after Jamie Ring, of Ruby Circle Ltd, submitted a application in a bid to bring more housing to the town.

Mr Flux and Cruso and Wilkin have been contacted for a comment about the vision for the building.

However, no information was received in time for YLP’s press deadline yesterday (Tuesday).