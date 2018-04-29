Former Methwold Primary School pupils share memories at annual reunion

Lace up your shoes and pack your rucksack, it’s time to go back to school.

Former pupils of Methwold Primary School, pictured above, returned on Saturday for their annual reunion.

Some 45 ex-students met up to share school memories and catch up on their past year.

Member Dennis Self said: “The reunion started back in 1991 and we have met up every year since. This year we invited anyone who has ever attended the school to join us.

“There was around 45 of us in total, although there has been more of us meeting up in previous years.

“People have moved away, but there were still some coming from Norwich and one from Birmingham. It was a great turn out and a great day.

“Everybody brought a raffle prize and we raised around £200. This money will go toward the school’s Christmas party.

“We spend the time swapping stories and catching each other up on our lives.”

