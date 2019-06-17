Former Norwich City footballer appears as guest at school's sport awards

A former Premier League footballer was in attendance for an annual presentation evening celebrating the sporting success of Lynn students.

Former Norwich City defender Simon Charlton, who made over 500 appearances in his career, was the guest speaker at King Edward VII Academy earlier this month.

Former Norwich City FC player Simon Charlton attended the KES Acadmey presentation evening. Picture credit: Examiner Live

The school were holding an Academy Sport and Leadership presentation evening with around 430 people gathering for the event.

Sportsperson of the Year went to 16-year-old Freddie Laws, a talented swimmer who has recently qualified for the British Nationals in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke races.

Freddy Laws, 16, was named Sportsperson of the Year at the awards night

Principal Sarah Hartshorn said: “Sport holds a very special part in every child’s development. It is the only area of the curriculum that enables students literally the playing field to develop, not just their skill but their grit without the fear of failure.

“It was an honour, along with our guest speaker, Simon, to hand out so many awards to our students. I was very proud.”

KES Academy Sportsperson of the Year Freddy Laws will be swimming at the British Nationals

As well as playing for Norwich City, guest speaker Mr Charlton played for an array of English clubs including Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Southampton and Huddersfield Town.

The 47-year-old, who made nearly 50 appearances for The Canaries from 2004 to 2006, has also managed Eastern Counties League club Mildenhall Town.

Jody Walters, head of PE at the school, said: “We are delighted as a department to celebrate out student success not only in our school teams, but also to recognise and congratulate those who are thriving in our local clubs and teams.

Olivia Sharp and Rebecca Bush were Year 10 Sports Award winner. Picture: Lili Hadjou

“The evening is a chance to say thank you and well done to all those students who train week in week out and represent our academy.

“Our intent this year was increasing participation and we were thrilled by the amount of students who are engaging with sport.”