A former nurse who previously worked at a town hospital is accused of having thousands of indecent images of children and a ‘paedophile manual’.

Adam Feary, 51, of South Everard Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He is accused of possessing 1,949 Category A, 1,219 Category B , and 11,083 Category C indecent images of children.

Feary appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

He has also been charged with possession of 163 prohibited images of children, as well as 69 images of a person performing sexual acts on an animal.

The alleged offences date back to January 2023.

A report by the Nursing and Midwifery Council states that Feary was an adult nurse at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and was suspended from his role on December 27 last year.

Feary did not enter a plea in court, and magistrates decided their powers were insufficient to deal with the case.

He will instead return to Norwich Crown Court on May 29.