A former assistant manager of a mobile phone store in town who stole more than £5,000 worth of goods has been ordered to pay back only half of the amount in compensation.

Stefan Boldero, 35, of Ormesby in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for five offences.

They included theft by employee and four counts of fraud. He admitted these in a separate hearing on September 21.

Boldero used to work at the Three store on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Between January 7 and February 21, Boldero was working as an assistant manager at the Three Store on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

His boss noticed that some mobile phones were missing from the store and began an investigation to trace them.

The phones were located at second-hand tech shops in town, including at CEX, DK Electronics and Cash Converters, where Boldero had sold them.

An investigation discovered the phones and other accessories, including power banks and earbuds, were sold through these stores.

He took £5,588.18 worth of goods from his workplace and was initially going to pay the company back through a civil agreement, but broke all contact with them.

In mitigation, Boldero’s solicitor told the court that he had used the money made from selling the phones to fund some private healthcare for his partner.

“She had been to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital four or five times with stomach complaints,” the solicitor said.

“They went to a private hospital in Cambridge, and they found a bacterial infection in her liver.”

The solicitor explained that Boldero is currently not living with his partner due to pressure caused by the court case.

Boldero has been out of work since the offence. The court heard that he did get another job, but he lost it after his employer read about the case in the Lynn News.

“He is hoping to get back into HR, which he did for seven years,” Boldero’s solicitor added.

Boldero was handed a 12-month community order, ordering him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay 50% compensation to Three, CEX, DK Electronics and Cash Converters.

Boldero will pay £2,794.09 to his former employer Three, £430 to Cash Converters, £785.45 to CEX and £325 to DK Electronics.

The grand total Boldero will pay, at a rate of £50 a month, is £4,484.54.