Former prime minister and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has toured Lynn's crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital today, as she showed her support to the case for a new hospital.

Ms Truss visited the Trust's main operating theatres and saw first-hand how the RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) planks supporting almost 80% of the hospital buildings are failing.

She also viewed work underway in the theatres to install steel and timber support props - of which there are currently 3,397 - as part of an £80 million three-year nationally funded programme of work to maximise safety of the hospital for patients, visitors and staff.

Liz Truss visits Lynn's QEH - Liz Truss and QEH Trust chair Chris Lawrence

The amount of props installed across the QEH means it now has six times more props than beds - and is the country's most propped-up hospital.

Meanwhile, a further 1,501 steel and timber supports are being added in the Trust's operating theatres over an eight-month period to maximise safety.

A QEH spokesman said the significant increases in the number of props supporting the roof is part of a planned programme of work to address its RAAC challenge.

While the work maximises safety of the roof, it does not extend the life of the hospital beyond 2030.

Ms Truss, who became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history after resigning last month, was then shown the Trust's new state-of-the-art £12.5m Endoscopy Unit, an example of where investment has set the precedent for what a new QEH could look like.

The new facility is a 'digital' flagship, using new technology, such as interactive screens to enable patients to download information to their mobile phones, providing access to details about the facility and their procedure.

Ms Truss she was "very glad" to visit the QEH again and to show her support for a "much-needed" new hospital.

"My fellow local MPs and I are of one mind that the situation at QEH is very serious and urgent action must be taken," she said.

Liz Truss visits Lynn's QEH - Inside the Theatre Suite which is undergoing RAAC failsafe works

"The continuing delay for a decision as part of the new hospital programme is frustrating for patients, staff and the wider community.

"We need facilities that are fit for the future, rather than continually shoring up a hospital that experts have repeatedly said is at the end of its life on a short-term basis.

"I look forward to a decision from the Government very soon.”

The QEH's acting chief executive Alice Webster, who was among those who accompanied Ms Truss on the tour, said the team were "delighted" to welcome her again.

Liz Truss visits Lynn's QEH - Liz Truss talking to clinical staff

"She is well-versed in the challenges we face," she said.

"We have been working tirelessly to secure investment to build a new hospital to serve communities across West Norfolk, North Cambridgeshire and South Lincolnshire as national experts have said QEH will reach end of life by 2030.”

Meanwhile, Chris Lawrence, chair of QEH, added: “Ms Truss has been a stalwart friend and supporter of the Trust and we appreciate the time she spent with us today.

"We were able to explain how our all-important goal is to secure national funding as a new hospital is the only sustainable long-term solution for QEH and the provision of healthcare in Lynn and West Norfolk.

Liz Truss visits Lynn's QEH - Liz Truss inside Endoscopy talking about patient care and experience, and digital investment

“Our proposed scheme is ‘investment ready’, would bring world-class facilities to local people and help us become the best rural District General Hospital for patient and staff experience.

"It’s what patients, their families, our local communities and our staff deserve.”

Ms Truss' visit comes weeks after NHS bosses told North West Norfolk MP James Wild a decision on whether the QEH will be rebuilt is due before the end of the year.

They told Mr Wild, at the public accounts committee, that decisions about the final eight hospitals to be added to a rebuild scheme to be announced "later this year".