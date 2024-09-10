Plans have been submitted to convert a former police station into a nursery to cater for 20 children.

The former North Lynn Beat Base on Mayflower Avenue could support those aged two and up from 8am until 6pm on weekdays if the proposals are given the green light.

A planning statement confirmed that there will be no changes to the internal layout. However, one bathroom will be removed to create a cloakroom, and a new internal door between the corridor and the store will be added to make an office space.

There are plans to create a new fence around the site. Picture: Google Maps

Additionally, there are plans for a new fence to be installed to provide an increased usable area for the nursery.

The planning statement also read: “The development will provide a sustainable use to a vacant building within a residential area that is easily accessible with existing footpaths and bus network resulting in persons visiting to not require a car to promote sustainable travel.

“Further, the proposal involves very minimal works to the internal and external of the building and site and has existing parking access provisions.”