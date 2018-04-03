Former RAF base opens up to mark 100 years of service

A former RAF base in West Norfolk opened its doors to the public at the weekend, as celebrations of the force’s centenary took place across the country.

The heritage centre at the former RAF Bircham Newton base hosted an open day on Sunday, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of the service’s formation, when the Royal Flying Corps was merged with the Royal Naval Air Service.

The centre is also supporting the Air Cadets’ 100th Heritage Arts Trail Sportive cycling event in June

Volunteer curator William Dean, who trained at the Bircham Newton base, is pictured above, left, with the chairman of the centre’s trustees, David Jacklin. MLNF18PM04003