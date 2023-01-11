A new walking and cycling link between Lynn and Fakenham could be created along the towns’ former railway line, officials have revealed.

The 20-mile link would be among the most ambitious of several proposed improvements to Norfolk’s walking and cycling infrastructure.

It would take roughly seven hours to complete on foot and a little less than two hours by bike.

The old railway line in Fakenham. Picture: Jim Harding

The Lynn-Fakenham Railway, which once connected the two towns, was opened in 1880, but closed to passengers in 1959.

The new walking and cycling link along its length would be one of several upgrades being proposed across the county.

Specific improvements are planned in 20 of Norfolk’s largest towns and villages, with the proposals being drawn up using hundreds of thousands of pounds of government funding.

Creating the actual infrastructure will require further funding, but council officials believe these plans will help increase the success of that further money being awarded.

In addition to the 20 sets of upgrades, there are a number of proposed routes which would provide cross-county links.

Some of the suggested routes were unveiled to councillors in West Norfolk, at a meeting of the borough’s regeneration and development panel on Tuesday, January 10.

As well as Lynn to Fakenham, they include Downham to Swaffham, Downham to Brandon, and Lynn to Hunstanton.

An officer said that bringing the Lynn-Fakenham route to fruition was “clearly very ambitious”.

He said the route would likely comprise “a series of smaller schemes, that make a network of quiet lanes”, rather than a single, large project.

Another officer later confirmed that previous plans to create ‘greenways’ – walking and cycling routes along Norfolk’s old railway lines, including between Lynn and Fakenham – “will be incorporated” to some extent into the new project proposals.

Independent councillor Alun ‘Tom’ Ryves, who represents the rural Methwold ward, asked for an assurance that these upgrades would not make it harder for car drivers, as he said the car was the only option for many of his more elderly residents.

The officer replied that he hoped the upcoming six-week public consultation would help ensure the right balance is struck, but that more people cycling generally meant less congestion for all road users.