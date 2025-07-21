A former garden centre located on a busy town retail park has gone on the market.

The former Dobbies Garden Centre, located on Lynn’s Campbells Meadow retail park, now has signs placed on its building, saying that it is available to let.

The premises is 15,800 - 44,000 sq ft and has been listed Brasier Freeth, who have said that a price will be revealed when an application has been made.

Dobbies closed down at the end of last year. The premises, which is joined on to Tesco by a shared foyer, has remained empty since.

The garden centre also had a large cafe as well as an outdoor area.

Tesco and Dobbies first arrived to the Lynn site in 2013, following the demolition of the Campbell’s tower.

The venue has been described as being “available immediately”.