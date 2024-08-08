A former Scout has settled a child sexual abuse case relating to crimes committed by a paedophile group leader.

Lynn man Barry Warren was convicted in 2015 for child sexual abuse offences he carried out while he was a Scout master in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

He was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for abusing 14 boys he met through his role.

Former South Lynn Scout leader Barry Warren was convicted of child sexual offences at Norwich Crown Court in 2015. Picture: PA

One of the men who had been abused by Warren when he was aged 12 and 13 instructed Dino Nocivelli, an abuse claims partner at law firm Leigh Day, to bring a civil case against the Scout Association for the abuse he had suffered.

He became one of Warren’s victims while he was a member of the 7th South Lynn Scout group in 1993.

Mr Nocivelli has settled a significant number of claims against the Scout Association, and some of these cases have resulted in changes to the association’s safeguarding measures.

After collating evidence for this case and presenting it to the Scout Association, it admitted its responsibility in the offences being carried out.

The Scout Association’s legal team then entered into negotiations, and a settlement was reached that included compensation for the suffering that the former scout continues to suffer as a result of the abuse.

The settlement also included the need for further psychological therapy, and a written apology from the Scout Association.

The case has been settled without a confidentiality clause or non-disclosure order, but the victim has chosen to retain his anonymity.

Mr Nocivelli said: “My client has struggled for the majority of his life with the impact of childhood sexual abuse that he experienced in the Scout Association.

“The resolution of this matter understandably means a lot to my client and he hopes that he will now be able to move forward with his life, safe in the knowledge that the Scout Association are aware of the impact of Barry Warren’s abuse on his life and the need to continue to work on protecting children from abuse.

“We appreciate the difficulties for abuse survivors, and specifically male abuse survivors, to disclose their abuse.

“We hope this settlement will help shine a light on the justice that can be achieved for men who were sexually abused as children and the support that is available for them and all abuse survivors.”