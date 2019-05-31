A former soldier and community campaigner from North Lynn has died suddenly.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham has paid tribute to Ron Mortimer, who died on Wednesday.

Ron Mortimer, right, seen here ahead of a protest in support of former soldiers in 2017, has died

In a statement this afternoon, Sir Henry said he had known Mr Mortimer since he was a student in the 1970s and described him as a “tireless campaigner.”

He said he had been “privileged” to work with Mr Mortimer on projects including raising funds to fix infrastructure in Millfields Close, Gaywood, after the developer went bust.

Sir Henry said: “Ron will be sorely missed by a very large number of people both here in West Norfolk and further afield. He was a true hero in every respect.”

In recent years, Mr Mortimer campaigned in support of army veterans, amid the threat of potential prosecutions over incidents during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

He had been due to attend a reunion of former soldiers from the Norfolk Regiment, now the 1st Battalion of the Royal Anglian Regiment, at the Duke’s Head Hotel next month.

He also stood for election to West Norfolk Council twice, in 2015 and 2017.