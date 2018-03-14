Former student goes back to his roots at King’s Lynn’s College of West Anglia

Former College of West Anglia student and fantasy writer Rudi Jennings revisited the campus to talk to media students as part of a creative arts career focus week.

The author’s debut novel, The Last Myon, sold out on the first day and has achieved 5-stars ratings on Amazon and Waterstones.

Mr Jennings said: “I love getting to speak to students and always make a point of telling them to persevere with their dreams.

“It was great to be back at CWA and see how much the campus has changed since I was a student!”