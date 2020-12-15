One of the first patients to receive the vaccination at a Lynn surgery this morning was a 93-year-old woman who used to work as a receptionist at the site.

The St James Surgery on County Court Road has been welcoming people for coronavirus vaccinations from 8am.

Posting on social media, the surgery said it was "incredibly special and poignant" to be vaccinating 93-year-old Enid Bright as one of the first people through the door on this historic day for the town.

Enid Bright was one of the first to receive a vaccination this morning. Picture: St James Surgery

The post says: "Enid was our receptionist here at St James for more than 25 years and is very much known and loved by the practice staff and our patients. It’s wonderful that she can be one of the first people to benefit from protection against Covid and share in this historic moment with us."

Those over 80, care home workers and at risk NHS and medical practice staff will top the list for vaccinations.

More coverage of the vaccinations will be on the Lynn News website later today.