An MP hopeful has condemned vandals who defaced a sign promoting former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ campaign in her constituency, writes Owen Sennitt, Local Democracy reporter.

The roadside poster, near Stoke Ferry, has been daubed with red paint to change the former PM’s name to ‘Liz Trump’.

In addition, a question mark has been added after the phrase: “Working for South West Norfolk”.

The election poster defaced by protesters against former Prime Minister Liz Truss's election campaign. Was this done by supporters of other parties or of disgruntled Tory voters?

James Bagge, a former ‘Turnip Taliban’ Tory rebel who is standing as an Independent against Ms Truss in the constituency, thinks such actions should be discouraged.

He said: “Frankly it’s not playing cricket.

“Everyone should be entitled to put up placards where they have permission. That is a part of our freedom of speech.

“I do not condone this behaviour at all.”

Ms Truss did not wish to comment.

The former PM, who is supporting Mr Trump’s bid for the White House, has been criticised by some in her constituency – including Mr Bagge – for the extent of her foreign travels, including visits to the US where she spoke at political events and promoted her book about her brief time in Downing Street.