Tributes have been paid to an active Lynn woman who immersed herself in a range of community causes.

Jean Tuck, who was born in Lynn in 1932, passed away on Monday, November 25 after suffering a stroke, aged 87.

Her daughter Lynda said it was a “quick and peaceful death” ahead of her mother’s funeral at Mintlyn Crematorium next Monday, December 16.

Jean Tuck is pictured on the far left as part of a King's Lynn Town Guides photoshoot

Mrs Tuck was very active in the community and worked as a magistrate and as a teacher at the College of West Anglia.

She was also a town guide and founding member of the King’s Lynn Preservation Trust as well as helping with the running of the King’s Lynn Festival.

Moreover, Mrs Tuck was also an expert on the Hanseatic League and gave lectures on the influence of the Dutch in Lynn.

Jean Tuck of King's Lynn after losing both her dogs after savage attack in King's Lynn walks in 2015, as was reported in the Lynn News at the time

Her active interest in the local community also saw her manage the Save The Children charity shop.

Remembering her mother, Lynda said: “She took an early retirement at 55 and I do not think she stopped ever since.

“She was one of those people who got fully involved in everything she did.”

From left to right are Ken Hill, Stephen Gifford, Jean Hill and Jean Tuck

Mrs Tuck was married to local photographer James Tuck for 61 years having met when they were schoolchildren in Lynn.

After marrying him at St Nicholas Church in March 1956, they brought up Lynda and Susan, briefly moving to Worcestershire for Mr Tuck’s work.

“She was always rushing around, taking a part-time job teaching in the local secondary school as well as having two young children and running a 1950’s house with coal fires and a back boiler,” Lynda added.

“A big thing everyone will remember about my mother was her bicycle.

“She only stopped biking about five-years-ago and would cycle everywhere. She kept herself very fit.

“I can remember sitting with her as she cried her eyes out because she had failed her driving test again.

“Then she dried her tears, leapt up and declared she was going to keep “death off the roads” and just not bother driving.

“How she used to pedal us around with the shopping as well, I have no idea but it makes me tired thinking about it.”

Jean Tuck is pictured in the middle following a record year for King's Lynn Town Guides as they presented £6,000 to local heritage organisations at the Town Guides annual donations ceremony

She was also very fond of dogs, and was awarded a bravery award after her two pet Chihuahuas were killed in the Walks by Pit Bull Terriers in December 2015 which was reported by the Lynn News at the time.

Having been born at her grandmother’s home on Saddlebow Road in Lynn, Mrs Tuck attended All Saints infant and primary schools before going on to Gaywood Park Secondary School.

Her first teaching job was in Stalham having completed a course at St Oysth’s Teacher Training College.

Lynda said her mother was “fighting fit and engaged right up to the moment she had a stroke” and never recovered.

“As an aside, my parents’ beloved Staffy Smedley came to live with us so that mum could see him regularly,” Lynda said.

“A couple of days before mum’s stroke, he went off his food a bit, finally stopping eating altogether on the day she was struck down.

“He survived her by two days and took himself off in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He’d looked after them for 16 years and could now rest.”

Mrs Tuck’s funeral will take place at 11.30am with donations being collected for the King’s Lynn Preservation Trust in her memory.

Anyone wishing to donate should contact Lynda on 07973393615.

Lynda continued: “Whilst Susan and I got on with our adult lives, mum continued as a dynamite force for good in the town, whilst simultaneously looking after her ageing parents and great uncle.”