“There’s no slowing down” for a former mayor who celebrated his 97th birthday this month.

Clifford Walters served as West Norfolk’s mayor from both 1997-1998 and 2000-2001, and has sat in multiple council positions.

He marked his 97th birthday with a meal at Poco Lounge in Lynn on Sunday, October 12, surrounded by four generations of family members - including four children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Four generations of family joined for the celebrations. Pictures: Ruth Walters

It was double celebrations for the Walters family, as one of his daughters, Victoria, shares her birthday with him.

A cake with candles to show 160 years was presented, combining their ages into one.

His other daughter, Ruth, thanked the restaurant and told the Lynn News: “He had a lovely time with family members as young as the age of five.”

The birthday cake for Victoria and Clifford Walters

His presents included a new cardigan, liquorice allsorts and biscuits, though his family added he was determined to share them with everyone around.

Before becoming mayor, Mr Walters was deputy mayor, and Ruth said he “did a lot for the town”.

During his time in office, his wife became the first mayoress to have her own council.

Since he left the position, he has taken on a number of roles, including being a chairman for the charity Age Concern.

Former mayor Clifford Walters with his family

Now in retirement, Ruth says Mr Walters is still a “very cerebral” man who “enjoys getting himself out” and reading.

“There’s no slowing down at all,” she said.

