Former West Norfolk mayoress Teresa Brandon dies aged 64

Tributes and messages have been flooding in to the family of former West Norfolk mayoress and popular businesswoman, Teresa Brandon, who has died aged 64.

Her husband Paul has spoken about the active role she played in the borough and in Clenchwarton where they lived for 30 years.

And he talked of her delight at receiving a bouquet and kind message from Prince William when he heard about her illness.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to owners Paul and Teresa Brandon during a visit to Smiths the Bakers, in Lynn. (36920367)

Teresa had made a birthday cake which she gave to the prince when he visited the family bakery in Lynn in June last year.

“It was an incredibly kind thought and we are grateful she was still well enough at the time to appreciate it,” said Paul, adding “There have also been so many kind messages and cards from people who knew Teresa.”

The message from Prince William read: "I was very sorry to hear you are so poorly and I want you to know that I am, thinking of you. I am sure that Paul, and all the staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be doing their best to look after you at this very difficult time.

Letter of concern from the Duke of Cambridge to Teresa Brandon. (53910463)

"It was lovely to visit you at your bakery at King's Lynn last year and be treated by you to such a delicious birthday cake. I hope you've been giving some baking tips to the hospital catering team.

"You and your family are very much in my thoughts. With my best wishes. William."

Paul said that Teresa was diagnosed with cancer 14 months ago and although they thought she was clear in the summer it came back in an aggressive form in September.

“We are devastated. She was my right arm” he said.

teresa brandon (53898448)

He spoke of Teresa's pride when they were West Norfolk's mayor and mayoress in 2004-2005.

“It was the 800th anniversary of Lynn so it was a fantastic year for us to take on that role and a very busy one with many special events. She was so proud.”

Teresa was also a central figure in the community when they lived at Clenchwarton. She was a parish councillor, school governor and involved in village events like the carnival.

The couple ran Smith's bakery in London Road for many years and Teresa was then manager for the bakery which their daughter Cheryl opened on the corner of the High Street and the Saturday Market Place - the shop that the Duke of Cambridge visited.

Teresa Brandon, right, during her year as borough mayoress alongside her husband Paul (53915840)

A funeral service will take place at Lynn Minster – opposite the shop – on January 4 at 2.15pm.