After being told she could not recouple with Sammy Root on Love Island last week, has Jess found any new connections, or have they salvaged what they had?

In our last Jess Watch column, we saw the former Lynn resident go on a date with Montel McKenzie and continue to chat to Mitch Taylor, who had previously expressed interest in getting to know her.

So, what’s the latest, I hear you ask? On Thursday night’s episode, all the islanders took part in a ‘Never Have I Ever’ game – where someone makes a statement and players have to drink if they have done said thing.

All the islanders took part in a ‘Never Have I Ever’ challenge. Picture: ITV

Jess, left, and Ella Thomas, right, speak to Zachariah Noble. Picture: ITV

When Zachariah Noble drank after admitting to having cheated on previous partners, Jess was among those who pulled him up on it, with her saying: “Once a cheat, always a cheat.”

She – and Ella Thomas, who had agreed with Jess – did later both apologise to Zachariah for their comments though.

Later on in the episode, Jess confided in Mehdi Edno, and through tears, said: “I feel so upset, I was happy with how things were going” [with Sammy].

Jess has now spent three weeks in the Mallorcan villa. Picture: ITV

Jess has now coupled up with Mitch Taylor. Picture: ITV

And with there being a recoupling that evening, new islander Mal Nichol chose Sammy, and Jess picked Mitch, saying there had been an “initial attraction” since day one, and she “feels at home with him”.

“It will be nice to explore if there is anything down that road, I’m hoping there is,” she added.

On Friday, while the female islanders were sent on a spa day, former series 2 contestant Kady McDermott entered the Mallorcan villa and got to know the men.

After returning from their relaxing trip, Jess and Mitch discussed the new bombshell, with Jess saying she was surprised by the new arrival.

Jess, left, and Catherine Agbaje on the spa day. Picture: ITV

Later on, the islanders were told that Kady would have to choose someone to couple up with – less than 24 hours after arriving – and as she chose Zachariah, that meant Molly was single and automatically dumped from the island.

The fallout from this decision was the main focus of the first part of Sunday night’s show, but things soon moved on and we watched as Sammy told Jess that seeing her with Mitch was “horrible” and that she was on his mind while he shared a bed with Mal.

It didn’t take long for Jess to share this information with Mal, as she said she did not want her to get hurt. Of course, this meant that Mal then brought the topic up with Sammy and accused him of saying one thing to Jess and another to her.

He insisted though that he felt stronger with Mal than he had with Jess…

But Sammy was soon eating his words as the islanders took part in the famous heart rate challenge, in which the women had to get the men’s hearts racing as much as possible, and vice versa.

The Islanders heart rates really went 📈 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4CP482uWWx — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 25, 2023

Jess was the first to do so, dressed in a racy cheerleader outfit – and she later said in her beach hut confessional: “My adrenaline is through the roof. Sorry mum, sorry everyone!”

And Sammy said: “I may have made some decisions too soon.”

Former Lynn resident Jess Harding on ITV2 and ITVX's Love Island. Picture: ITV

Jess, right, and Ella Thomas, after the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV

The results showed that both Mitch and Sammy’s heart rates were raised the most by Jess, while Jess’s heart rate was boosted the most by… Mehdi! I can't see this changing Jess’s mind on who she wants to be with, but stranger things have happened on Love Island, so we might have to wait and see...