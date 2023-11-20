A former Lynn student has won a prestigious award for her work while writing her very first book.

Abigail Peters, who went to Springwood High School and Sixth Form, has scooped the Clarissa Luard Award for new and emerging writers.

Abigail, now 23, previously received a full-ride scholarship to study at Columbia University and has since completed her master’s degree in creative writing at St Andrews University. She graduated with a first-class award for both.

Abigail Peters picturedc with her award. Picture: Fiona Peters

During her masters, Abigail learned under the guidance of Scottish poet John Burnside, this year’s winner of the David Cohen Prize - also known as the English Nobel.

She was announced as the winner, at the same time as Burnside received his award during a ceremony in London on November 9.

As part of his prize, he had to nominate an emerging writer who would receive £10,000 to help publish their work – with that nominee being Abigail.

Abigail's mum Fiona, who lives in the Lynn area, expressed how proud she is of her daughter.

Fiona said: “I am exceptionally proud of the talented young woman Abigail has turned into and I cannot wait to see her book on the shelves.

“This award is the result of years of hard work and determination and she deserves every part of it. I know I will be first in line at Waterstones when her books are published.”

Abigail is currently working on her debut book, a coming-of-age story based in the Fens.