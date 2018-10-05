Lynn's Human Capital Department will be talking to business leaders about employment law and how to deal with its frequent changes.

Peter Lawrence and Rod Lee, directors of Human Capital Department, will provide an update on the law during one of its regular monthly HR forums which consider a different topic each month.

Said Peter: "Employment law is constantly changing, and so it is extremely challenging for business owners, managers and HR practitioners, to keep on top of this and do their regular day job."

The forum will take place at KLIC on Thursday, October 11, from 12.30pm-2pm.

The session will provide an update on recent changes in employment law including employment tribunal changes, pay gap reporting, employment contracts and resignations, agency workers, minimum wage for on-call workers and other key changes.

The session will also consider implications of likely future events such as Brexit or a change of Government on employment law.

The meeting is free and includes a sandwich and soft drink. Spaces are limited, so booking is advised through Eventbrite, or phone Human Capital Department 01553 606968 or send an email info@humancapitaldept.com

Anyone who is unable to attend but would like to receive the information, should send an email so it can be sent after the event.

Future HR Forum topics include "Compensation and Benefits” and “The War for Talent”.