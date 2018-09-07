Fossil hunt such fun on the cliffs at Hunstanton

I’ve walked by Hunstanton’s iconic striped cliffs numerous times and often marvelled at their striking vista – but I’ve never really given much thought to the secrets they hold.

That was until a flyer for an organised fossil hunt caught my eye; my children are six and eight have loved digging in sandpits, looking for relics from the past during activity days and were keen to have a go for real.

Peter Chapman shows off his find. Picture: Kate Chapman (4004044)

We met our hunt leader –palaeontologist Jamie Jordan – and the rest of our group attending the three-hour session, in the Lighthouse Lane car park on the seafront, for a safety briefing before heading down onto the sand.

Jamie, who runs Fossils Galore museum and educational activity centre, in March, explained the area we were going to explore dated back to the Cretaceous period - the final and longest segment of the Mesozoic Era, which lasted approximately 79 million years and culminated in the extinction of dinosaurs.

Hunstanton’s colourful cliffs are rife with fossils and Jamie told us there were plenty of finds waiting to be discovered – including ammonites, shark’s teeth, bivalves, sea urchins and more.

Fossil hunting in Hunstanton. Picture: KATE CHAPMANN (4004046)

“The cliffs here are split into distinctive layers – the white chalk you can see here at the top dates back 100 million years, below it there’s a layer of red chalk, which is that colour due to iron staining.

“Then underneath that we get a brown layer of Carrstone, which dates back 102 million years,” he said.

“During the cretaceous period the cliffs were under the sea and are rich in fossils formed from the dead creatures which fell onto the seabed and those which were washed ashore.

“There are lots of things to find here including a variety of ammonites, bivalves, and brachiopods.”

Exploring the past at Hunstanton. Picture: Kate Chapman (4004048)

To my six-year-old son’s disappointment we were told it was unlikely we’d find the Triceratops he’d set his heart on discovering, but not to be deterred we set off armed with our hammers, chisels, flat-blade screwdrivers and high hopes.

Jamie and his team were incredibly helpful, advising us where to dig – we had to avoid areas with rocky overhangs which could potentially fall - and explained that we should be looking for tiny, shiny brown triangles – shark’s teeth – and delicate white round shells – in the fallen rocks at the cliffs’ base.

As first time hunters it took us a little while to spot our bounty, but thankfully Jamie was on hand to point us in the right direction, although once we’d learnt what to spot, it took us even longer to successfully extract our finds.

Sarah Moore and Jamie Jordan (front) at Hunstanton. Picture: Kate Chapman (4004052)

The trick he explained is to draw a box with a 1cm border around the item you’re trying to remove, before slowly chiselling away at the surrounding rock.

The most important thing, he told us was to keep our finger over the fossil it in order to stop it popping off the rock and getting lost.

This is something we learnt the hard way, as we lost a couple of shark’s teeth which shot off before we could recover them, but once we got the hang of it, we soon had a large haul of bivalves and a couple of sharks teeth, while other finds of the day included ancient sponges and the shadow of a giant ammonite, which had sadly already been removed.

Breaking open rocks at Hunstanton. Picture: Kate Chapman (4004050)

The whole afternoon provided a fascinating insight into what lies beneath our feet – something which Jamie is passionate about sharing with others. My children were absolutely captivated and would happily have spent longer exploring the rocky area. All I can say is that visits to the beach will never be the same again.

To find out about future fossil hunts and Jamie’s work at Fossils Galore visit www.fossilsgalore.com