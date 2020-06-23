Foster and Gamko donate PPE to Norfolk hospital after surplus for staff in King's Lynn

One of West Norfolk's biggest employers has responded to the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s appeal for face masks with a timely donation of PPE for hospital staff and patients.

Foster Refrigerator and sister company Gamko procured a number of masks for its staff at the Oldmedow Road site in Lynn to ensure compliance with government legislation and was able to donate surplus masks to the Trust at the Hellesdon Hospital in the suburbs of Norwich.

Mason Fitzgerald, deputy chief executive and director of strategic partnerships for the Trust said “We are so grateful for Foster and Gamko’s support. All of our staff are now required to wear face masks in line with government guidance and so whilst we have a rolling supply, donations of this nature are also very much appreciated and help us to keep our service users and staff safe."