People can find out how they can support local children at a fostering information event next week.

Nexus Fostering is hosting the session at the Knight’s Hill Hotel & Spa on Tuesday (October 1) from 7-8pm.

Anybody is welcome to join to find out how they can help youngsters by becoming a carer.

People can learn more about foster care in West Norfolk at the event next week. Picture: iStock

The group is currently receiving hundreds of referrals for children and young people across the Lynn area, and so is looking to spread the message.

At the event, people will learn about different types of fostering services.

Refreshments will be provided, and there is no obligation to become a foster parent if you attend - it is simply an informal chat to find out more.