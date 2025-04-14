An urgent appeal has been issued for more foster carers in Lynn and the surrounding area.

Nexus Fostering is hoping foster carers will come forward to provide safe, supportive homes for teenagers in care as the numbers needing support continues to grow.

In the wake of this, the fostering agency is calling on the West Norfolk community to help make a lasting difference to young lives.

There has been an urgent appeal for foster carers for teenagers in West Norfolk. Picture: iStock

The agency said in England, more than 83,000 children are currently in care, with approximately 65 per cent aged ten or older.

Many teenagers experience frequent disruptions in their care arrangements, with nearly one in five aged 12 plus moving multiple times in a single year.

These repeated moves can have a lasting impact on their emotional wellbeing, educational outcomes and ability to form trusting relationships, an agency spokesperson said.

Existing foster carers have spoken of the real purpose they have been able to offer in supporting teenagers explaining those in care need independence but they also need to know someone’s there for them and help them grow into confident, capable adults.

The spokesperson said: “Teenagers in care face the same milestones and challenges as any other young person - navigating exams, friendships, identity, and planning for the future.

“Without a stable family environment, these everyday struggles can become overwhelming. Foster carers offer much-needed support, reassurance, and encouragement, helping teens stay focused at school, feel valued, and build the confidence and life skills they need for adulthood.”

Fostering teenagers is also rewarding and can lead to forming lifelong bonds.

Many teenagers are in full-time education or take part in extracurricular activities, making them more self-sufficient than younger children. It can also be less physically demanding enabling fostering older children enabling carers to focus on providing emotional support and guidance.

Older children are more able to express their thoughts and feelings and need stability and routine. Foster carers who provide consistent routines can make a significant impact in helping teens navigate their challenges, the spokesperson said.

If you live in Lynn or surrounding areas and feel ready to make a difference in a teenager’s life, now is the time to take that first step, the spokesperson added.

To find more about fostering teenagers with Nexus Fostering, visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk or call 01223 903 503 for a friendly, informal chat.