The 8:56 Foundation, the West Norfolk-based men’s wellbeing organisation, is celebrating its Men’s Time programme as it approaches its 10th successful event.

The organisation aims to run at least one activity every month, with a wide range of sports to suit all tastes.

Previous events have included a boot camp with Heros Fitness, badminton, fishing and table tennis.

8:56 Foundation will be hosting an escape room Men's Time event

The organisation will run its next Men’s Time event in Lynn on Sunday, March 12 at 2pm. Attendees can learn how to play indoor bowls on the dedicated green at Alive Lynnsport.

The Foundation will also be running an sscape room-style Men’s Time event at Locked in Lynn on Friday, March 17 at 6.45 pm and fishing at Alive Lynnsport on Saturday, March 18 at10 am.

Men of all abilities aged over 18 are welcome to these events, which are free to attend and funded by the 8:56 Foundation.

8:56 Foundation is the Lynn News' charity of the year

8:56 Foundation committee member Adam Whittaker said: “Our Men’s Time events have been hugely successful.

“We have found it to be a practical way to bring men together through sport.

“The Foundation works with local partners to provide a wide selection of activities to get involved with at no cost to attendees.”

Visit www.856foundation.org.uk for further information.

