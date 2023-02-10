The 8:56 Foundation, the West Norfolk-based men’s wellbeing organisation, has been gearing up for this spring’s town centre race.

The team recently joined up with other local charities to promote the Recipharm GEAR 10K, taking place on Sunday, April 30, at the event sponsor’s offices in North Lynn.

8:56 Foundation committee members Laura Harrod and Natasha Colman represented the team at a launch photoshoot with Lynn News’ sister paper Your Local Paper.

Fundraising for this year’s event, which will feature the foundation’s dedicated team of runners under the name Team 856, has already begun.

Lynn News readers can donate at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/team856- gear23

The promotion came at an apt time for the charity which celebrated Time to Talk day, a national initiative to engage with people who may be experiencing wellbeing or mental health issues.

Megan Thaxton, 8:56 Foundation, said: “This year’s Time to Talk day was a huge success, and we would like to thank all the local businesses which took part.

"We saw positive numbers of people come to The Place to see us.”

This week the foundation has secured the latest member of its sports scheme, Wells Town FC, who will display a motivational pitchside banner during future games.

More information can be found at www.856foundation.org.uk.

